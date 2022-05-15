Bridgefront Capital LLC Sells 632 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $395,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 535.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 969,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,812,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.73.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock worth $1,565,223 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC traded up $3.98 on Friday, hitting $159.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,656. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.96 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The stock has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

