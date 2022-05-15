Bridgefront Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 4,795 Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,543,000 after purchasing an additional 367,611 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,810,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,038,000 after purchasing an additional 476,189 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,880,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,930,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,929,000 after purchasing an additional 73,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.39. 4,622,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 131.08, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.62. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $26,050.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $116,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.