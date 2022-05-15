Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,733,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

BR traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $139.34. The company had a trading volume of 530,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,962. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.18. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.68 and a 52-week high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

