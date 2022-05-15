Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of J. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,732,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 202,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.08. 406,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,081. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.00. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.11 and a 1 year high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.00%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.86.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

