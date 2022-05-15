Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $272,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

ZS stock traded up $15.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.13. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.62 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $641,155.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

