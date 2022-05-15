Bridgefront Capital LLC Invests $228,000 in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Semtech by 24.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $2,977,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Semtech by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.27.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $490,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,700 shares of company stock worth $3,340,692. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SMTC traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $60.49. 355,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,108. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

