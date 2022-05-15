Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $254,000 Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,744 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the third quarter worth $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Amcor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,199.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $10,716,778.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 917,850 shares of company stock worth $11,616,999. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

AMCR traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. 12,762,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,545,346. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.18.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

