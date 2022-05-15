Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 14,260 Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Hawaiian by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hawaiian by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hawaiian stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. 1,228,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.85) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HA. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

