Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 19,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,864,837.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew W. Verhalen acquired 11,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.59 per share, with a total value of $1,014,798.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.53.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.30 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $140.47. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.60 and a 52-week high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

