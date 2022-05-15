Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRDG. Citigroup cut their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $521.87 million and a P/E ratio of 3.71.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 29.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridge Investment Group (Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridge Investment Group (BRDG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.