Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Lake Street Capital

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ BBI opened at $0.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.04.

Brickell Biotech ( NASDAQ:BBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 8,325.47% and a negative return on equity of 177.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brickell Biotech will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBI. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 168,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 89,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 69.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 25,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brickell Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 277.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 90,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brickell Biotech by 142.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 44,248 shares in the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

