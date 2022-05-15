Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €87.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($92.11) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($101.05) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($104.21) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($86.32) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($118.95) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €92.58 ($97.45).

Shares of BNR opened at €71.30 ($75.05) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($45.33) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($59.21). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €72.17 and its 200 day moving average price is €75.90.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

