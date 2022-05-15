Bread (BRD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $278,513.00

Bread (BRD) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $6.21 million and approximately $278,513.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bread has traded down 44% against the US dollar. One Bread coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0699 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,929.75 or 1.00014601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00104580 BTC.

Bread Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

