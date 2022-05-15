Brasada Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 1.7% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

MCO stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.96. 1,239,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $276.79 and a one year high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

