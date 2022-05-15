Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases 512 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.7% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in American Tower by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $274.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.92.

AMT traded up $7.16 on Friday, hitting $232.66. 2,229,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,532. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.86 and its 200-day moving average is $255.29. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $220.00 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.89%.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

