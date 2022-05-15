Brasada Capital Management LP Increases Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $44.82. 1,245,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,118,475. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 42.79% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 125.45%.

GLPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

