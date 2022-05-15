Brasada Capital Management LP Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 124.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,673,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,944. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $63.34 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.81.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

