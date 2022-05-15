Brasada Capital Management LP Has $23.42 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.4% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $64.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,321.01. 1,748,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,318. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,570.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2,732.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,196.49 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,261 shares of company stock valued at $21,637,779. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.