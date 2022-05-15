Brasada Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sempra by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sempra by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Sempra by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 68,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Sempra by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.90.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.06. 1,241,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,858. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Sempra’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

