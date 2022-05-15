Brasada Capital Management LP Buys 435 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities comprises 1.3% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $510,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total transaction of $667,148.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,796 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,830. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,969. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

