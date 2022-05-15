Brasada Capital Management LP Acquires 5,185 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 587,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 277,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 388,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of INVH traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.92. 2,692,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,797,401. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.