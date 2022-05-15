Brandywine Trust Co. Has $18.49 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Brandywine Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 131,353 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 6.2% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

In other news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,159,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435,979. The firm has a market cap of $192.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.85. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.