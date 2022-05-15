Brandywine Managers LLC Buys 104,430 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Brandywine Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,097 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 104,430 shares during the period. UiPath comprises 21.1% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brandywine Managers LLC owned about 0.08% of UiPath worth $18,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on UiPath from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on UiPath from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.35.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.63. 10,184,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261,741. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average of $35.35. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion and a PE ratio of -10.68.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

