Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
BCLI stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.
About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.
