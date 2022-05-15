Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BCLI stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 185.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 172,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 111,818 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

