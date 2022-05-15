Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.17.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

