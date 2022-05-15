Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.17.
NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.18. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Bottomline Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
