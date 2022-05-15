Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 9.1% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd owned approximately 0.75% of Booking worth $734,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marlowe Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 9,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 311.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 5,746.7% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 5.6% during the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Booking by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,790.79.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKNG traded up $48.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,101.89. The company had a trading volume of 301,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 170.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,796.45 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,185.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,307.73.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

