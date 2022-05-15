Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.27

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.27 and traded as low as $0.82. Bombardier shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 542,312 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on BDRBF. CIBC upgraded Bombardier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins raised their price target on Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26.

Bombardier ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

About Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

