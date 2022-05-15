Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $310.00.

Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $71.45 on Thursday. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.35.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.8297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.07%.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

