BMO Capital Markets Trims Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Target Price to C$165.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$188.00 to C$165.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$244.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Boyd Group Services from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.25.

Shares of BYDGF stock opened at $106.59 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $214.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.21.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

