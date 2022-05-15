BMO Capital Markets Boosts Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$11.50

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIREF. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.25.

BIREF stock opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0078 per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.48%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

