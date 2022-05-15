Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives $9.45 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair cut shares of Blend Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NYSE:BLND opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. Blend Labs has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.25 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $38,964,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,035,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,888,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,182,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,257,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

