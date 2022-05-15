Bleichroeder LP Takes Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at $450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upwork alerts:

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $98,103.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,129. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Upwork from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,136. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 1.84.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $141.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.70 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork Company Profile (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.