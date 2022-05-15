Bleichroeder LP Takes $39,000 Position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)

Bleichroeder LP acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

OTCMKTS:HCARU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,430. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

