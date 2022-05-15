Bleichroeder LP Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 69.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 637,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 261,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,088 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 686,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,094. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $32.96.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 193.19%.

About Healthcare Services Group (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.