Bleichroeder LP Lowers Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Bleichroeder LP cut its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,449 shares during the quarter. Sonos makes up 0.9% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bleichroeder LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 824.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,139,960 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SONO traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. 4,388,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,369. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SONO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Sonos from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

