Bleichroeder LP Has $32.84 Million Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Bleichroeder LP cut its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 291,947 shares during the period. Royalty Pharma comprises approximately 5.1% of Bleichroeder LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bleichroeder LP owned about 0.14% of Royalty Pharma worth $32,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Shares of RPRX stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $39.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,718,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,640. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $47.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 129,222 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $5,110,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 39,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $1,556,806.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Profile (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.