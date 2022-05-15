Bleichroeder LP Has $2.30 Million Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Bleichroeder LP cut its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,191 shares during the quarter. Bleichroeder LP owned about 0.16% of Stride worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,272,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in Stride by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 107,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stride by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Stride by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

NYSE LRN traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 366,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.30. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.37.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 227,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,884,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About Stride (Get Rating)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.