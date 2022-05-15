Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 5.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,376,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,116,000 after acquiring an additional 434,873 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,876,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,966,000 after acquiring an additional 544,092 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,332,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 1,982.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,127,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 12.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,730,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDE traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. 726,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,134. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 51.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. Analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

