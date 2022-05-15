Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 0.9% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,679,000 after purchasing an additional 305,577 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

BX traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.82. The stock had a trading volume of 6,445,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,890. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.48. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.93%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 8,700 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $827,196.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,315,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,115,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,510,094 shares of company stock worth $11,189,865 and have sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.73.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

