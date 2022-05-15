BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the April 15th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $436,000.

NYSE:BIT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 118,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,433. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $19.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

