Black Hills Co. (BKH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on June 1st

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Black Hills has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Black Hills has a dividend payout ratio of 55.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Black Hills to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $75.98 on Friday. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $80.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.30.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKH. Mizuho lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 141,881 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after purchasing an additional 48,145 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.