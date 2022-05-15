BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 130.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.40. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a market cap of $601.94 million, a P/E ratio of 856.29, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.93.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $29,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 19, 2022, it operated 213 restaurants in 29 states. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.