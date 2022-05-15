BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $36,867.00

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $36,867.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00348982 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00063771 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00069838 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Zero (ZERO) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,164,319,531 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.