bitCNY (BITCNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.22 Million

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $845,216.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.05 or 0.00528476 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037011 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,545.81 or 1.99110989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008559 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

