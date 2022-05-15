Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BVS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

NYSE BVS opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $657.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.43. Bioventus has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bioventus will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Bioventus news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $179,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,577.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $733,508.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,807 shares of company stock valued at $934,645.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 2,712.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 49.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 25,262 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 142.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

