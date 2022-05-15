Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Biome Grow stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Biome Grow has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.08.

Biome Grow Company Profile

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

