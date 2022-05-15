Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Cut to Market Perform at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.36.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN stock opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.21.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.