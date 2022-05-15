Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $148.78.

A number of research firms have commented on BHVN. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $594,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.00. 5,100,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,907. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.21. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.45). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -9.28 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

