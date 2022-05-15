BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) PT Lowered to $13.00

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 54.95% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 2.51. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.