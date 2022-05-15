Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $394.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

TECH has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $488.43.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $367.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.69. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $335.02 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $190,000,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 580,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,491,000 after buying an additional 350,215 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,399,000 after buying an additional 284,741 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $126,684,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 4,682.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 218,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

